Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan elected to Economic and Social Council for 2022-2024

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 June 2021, 10:40
Kazakhstan elected to Economic and Social Council for 2022-2024

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - At the 73rd plenary session of the UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan has been elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the term of 2022-2024. Kazakhstan’s membership to the Council was supported by 180 UN Member States, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Kazakhstan, as a member of ECOSOC, intends to strengthen cooperation with international financial and trade organizations for the effective implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and address key humanitarian challenges in Central Asia. Membership in Council will also contribute to attracting successful global practices to Kazakhstan in order to support its national reforms to accelerate economic and social progress and enhance its public administration.

ECOSOC is the main organ of the United Nations, which is responsible for coordinating policies and programmes of the UN system in the economic, social, and environmental spheres. It is the central platform for promoting solutions to pressing problems and challenges in these areas.

According to the voting results, the other countries that became members of ECOSOC are Afghanistan, Belize, Belgium, Eswatini, India, Italy, Canada, Chile, Cote d'Ivoire, Croatia, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Oman, Peru, Tanzania, Tunisia, and the USA.

Kazakhstan was elected to ECOSOC twice – for the periods of 2007-2009 and 2014-2016.


Foreign policy    UN   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties