Kazakhstan, Egypt mull introducing 14-day visa-free regime

CAIRO. KAZINFORM – Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askhat Oralov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Egypt to Kazakhstan Manal al-Shinnawi to discuss the bilateral cooperation in culture and tourism, Kazinform reports.

«This year Kazakhstan marks the 800th anniversary of Sultan Beibarys across the country,» Minister Oralov said at the meeting, adding that the Kazakh delegation will visit Egypt in the coming days to take part in the unveiling ceremony of the Mosque of al-Zahir Baybars and a science-to-practice conference dedicated to Sultan Beibarys.

«In addition, Cairo will host a gala concert of Kazakh singers and an exhibition of Kazakh artisans dated to the Days of Kazakhstan’s culture in Egypt. This is a great opportunity for Kazakhstanis to demonstrate their talents,» he noted.

The sides went on to discuss the 4th session of the Intergovernmental Commission slated to be held this November.

Ambassador Al-Shinnawi revealed the plans of the Egyptian side to bring an exhibition of Islamic culture to the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan. For his part, Minister Oralov vowed to support this initiative.

Utmost attention was paid to tourism cooperation as Egypt is the 3rd most popular destination for Kazakhstani tourists. The Egyptian ambassador expressed interest in introducing a mutual 14-day visa free regime between the countries, adding that Kazakhstan has a lot to offer to guests from Egypt, including investment projects in the tourism sector.