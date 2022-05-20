Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan, Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation development

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 May 2022, 19:46
Kazakhstan, Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov met with the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Republic of Kazakhstan Manal el Shennawi, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The interlocutors discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as issues of interaction between two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations, including through the UN, IOFS and CICA.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a high level of contacts at the level of the foreign ministries of the two countries in order to strengthen the partnership between Nur-Sultan and Cairo.


UN   CICA   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023