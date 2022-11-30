Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, Egypt develop cooperation in youth and sports areas

    30 November 2022, 17:40

    CAIRO. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif held a meeting with Minister of Youth and Sports of Egypt Ashraf Sobhy, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat told about the measures noted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the inauguration, aimed at building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan, where the law reigns and order prevails, as well as the rights of citizens duly respected. It was emphasized that the Head of State fully supports the youth, that the younger generation, opening the way to a bright future for our country, needs to work tirelessly, strive for new knowledge and experience, that a person who lives in this way will always achieve success.

    During the talks, topical issues on the agenda of the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Cultural, Humanitarian, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, which will be held in February 2023 in Astana, were widely discussed.

    Minister Sobhy called for promoting cooperation in the field of youth policy of the two countries, strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between state bodies in the field of youth and youth associations, and encouraging cooperation and exchange of experience between relevant professionals. In addition, he expressed interest in the development of employment programs and programs aimed at solving the housing problems of young people, as well as the exchange of experience in their implementation.

    Ambassador Lama Sharif, in turn, noted that the Kazakh side is interested in establishing direct contacts between the national sports federations, unions and associations of Egypt and Kazakhstan, exchanging information promoting achievements in sports, holding systemic consultations on the training of specialists in the field of higher sports achievements, the Olympic movement, youth sports, as well as sports for people with disabilities.


