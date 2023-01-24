Kazakhstan-ECO trade turnover increases in 2022

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the countries of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) rose by 34.8% and stood at $8.5 billion in 11 months of 2022, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi told the 26th meeting of the Council of ECO Foreign Ministers held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh minister, the cooperation with the ECO has been one of the key priorities of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy since its accession. Over 30 years, the country have always been supporting the Organization and its initiatives.

«President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made state and official visits to almost all countries of the ECO – Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Turkiye, during which concrete agreements were reached. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the ECO rose by 37.1% in 2021 ($5.6bn in 2020, and $7.6bn in 2021). In 11 months of 2022, the mutual trade increased by 34.8% and stood at $8.5bn,» said Tileuberdi.

The Kazakh foreign minister went on to remind that Kazakhstan always outlines the importance of transport and logistics sector of the ECO. According to him, the effective usage of unique geographical advantages of the ECO which can handle cargo as well as passenger transport en-route East-West can give a significant impetus to the development of the ECO economies.

«One of the promising routes is the North-South corridor, the east branch of which is the part of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway. In 2022, the route handled almost 130 thousand tons, 10 times more than in 2021. Focused and steady development of this corridor could result in the capacity of up to 10 million tons per year,» said Tileuberdi.

In his speech, Tileuberdi noted that Kazakhstan alongside the ECO countries is concerned over the situation in Afghanistan and contributes to the world’s community’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the country to the extent possible.

«We regularly provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, carry out national and international programs to train the Afghan youth at educational facilities in Kazakhstan. Clearly, Afghanistan will need further support from the international community. We believe it is important to continue the practical cooperation with the Afghan government in humanitarian and trade spheres,» said the Kazakh foreign minister.