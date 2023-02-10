Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan earns gold at Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023

    10 February 2023, 21:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Runner Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui representing Kazakhstan won the 3,000m gold at the Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023 taking place in the Kazakh capital, Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Sports and Physical Culture Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.

    Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui of Kazakhstan finished the women's 3,000m race in 9:01.98sec. Silver went to a Chinese athlete. Japan settled for third place.

    Notably, the Asian Athletics Indoor Championships 2023 is to run through February 12 in the Kazakh capital of Astana. The tournament has brought together over 500 athletes from 31 countries.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
