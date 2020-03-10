Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan earns another Olympic boxing license

    10 March 2020, 19:01

    AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Abylaikhan Zhussupov earned bronze and the Olympic license at the International Boxing Tournament in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Unfortunately, Zhussupov lost to an Indian boxer in a tough three-round fight settling for bronze. However, he still managed to scoop the Olympic license and will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

    Another Kazakhstani boxer Saken Bibossynov will have to fight for the Olympic license in an additional bout after losing in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

    It should be noted that Kazakhstani boxers have already earned seven out of eight possible Olympic licenses in Amman.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

