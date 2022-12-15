Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan earns 7 more gold medals at World Kazakh Wrestling Championships

    15 December 2022, 15:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added seven more gold medals to its tally in U17 and U20 categories of the World Kazakh Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Qazaq kuresi Association.

    Kazakhstan’s Akylbek Amanuly (50kg), Ali Alimbi (60kg), and Sardar Abdisametuly (+82kg) hauled gold in the U17 category of the tournament.

    Olzhas Zhospar (70kg) claimed the second place in the same category. Kydyrmolda Kuan (50kg), Ruzimin Tugyshyev (60kg), and Daruseitkhan Temirkhan (82kg) of Kazakhstan joined the medal podium in third place.

    In the U20 category Ruslan Temirzhan (60kg), Zhumazhan Kozhambekov (74kg), Bibarys Nugman (84kg), and Yerasyl Amangeldy (+100kg) clinched gold medals.

    Shokan Nurmakhanbetov (100kg) brought the Kazakh team silver.

    Altynbek Kalmakbayev (60kg), Yeralkhan Baltabai (72kg), Meirzhan Berikov (100kg), and Meirzhan Abdimalikov (+100kg) claimed bronze.

    Kazakhstan is placed first on the medal standing with 15 gold medals.


