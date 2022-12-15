Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan earns 7 more gold medals at World Kazakh Wrestling Championships

15 December 2022, 15:17
Kazakhstan earns 7 more gold medals at World Kazakh Wrestling Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added seven more gold medals to its tally in U17 and U20 categories of the World Kazakh Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Qazaq kuresi Association.

Kazakhstan’s Akylbek Amanuly (50kg), Ali Alimbi (60kg), and Sardar Abdisametuly (+82kg) hauled gold in the U17 category of the tournament.

Olzhas Zhospar (70kg) claimed the second place in the same category. Kydyrmolda Kuan (50kg), Ruzimin Tugyshyev (60kg), and Daruseitkhan Temirkhan (82kg) of Kazakhstan joined the medal podium in third place.

In the U20 category Ruslan Temirzhan (60kg), Zhumazhan Kozhambekov (74kg), Bibarys Nugman (84kg), and Yerasyl Amangeldy (+100kg) clinched gold medals.

Shokan Nurmakhanbetov (100kg) brought the Kazakh team silver.

Altynbek Kalmakbayev (60kg), Yeralkhan Baltabai (72kg), Meirzhan Berikov (100kg), and Meirzhan Abdimalikov (+100kg) claimed bronze.

Kazakhstan is placed first on the medal standing with 15 gold medals.


Photo: instagram.com/qazaqkuresi.kz

Related news
Kazakhstani Azamat Dauletbekov claims bronze at UWW Men’s Freestyle World Cup in US
Kazakh para powerlifter claims 4 golds at tournament in Mexico
Kazakhstani schoolchildren claim 6 medals at Int’l Junior Science Olympiad
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Wrestling  
Read also
Senate ratifies Kazakhstan-UAE agrt on investment protection
How Kazakhstan contributes to ensuring food security
AIFC advantages presented to German business community
Parliament ratifies agrts with Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan on emergencies prevention
Almaty to host Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in February
CICA summarizes its activities in 2022, approves plans for further actions
279 people got infected with coronavirus in Kazakhstan
Earthquake hits 377km northeast of Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 São Paulo study: Mass vaccination slashed COVID-19 severity, deaths
2 Parliament chambers to hold joint session Dec 19
3 Russia records 7,532 daily COVID cases, a new high since Oct 28 — crisis center
4 Screenings of Kazakh films held in India
5 Over KZT14bn paid to business owners affected in January riots

News