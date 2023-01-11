Kazakhstan earns 3rd berth to World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa

11 January 2023, 16:07

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Asian WTTC Continental Stage, a qualifying event for the World Table Tennis Championships, is underway in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerasimenko stunned Clarence Chew Zhe Yu of Singapore 4:1 in his category securing the berth for the upcoming first-ever World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Gerasimenko and Alan Kurmangaliyev earned the doubles berth, while Zauresh Akasheva and Aidos Kenzhigulov secured the mixed berth at the World Table Tennis Championships in South Africa.

Photo: olympic.kz