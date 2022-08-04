Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan earns 3 more medals at Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships

    4 August 2022 11:23

    SOFIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan collected three medals on Day 2 of the Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Asset Izgaliyev (-48kg weight class), Aidana Sundetbay (-46kg weight class) and Tamirlan Tleules (-51kg weight class) all hauled medals in their weight categories.

    Aidana Sundetbay was unable to defeat South Korean taekwondo practitioner Kim Yunseo in the final. Tamirlan Tleules was also eliminated by South Korea athlete Yang Huichan. Both Sundetbay and Tleules took home gold.

    Asset Izgaliyev brought Kazakhstan bronze.

    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Taekwondo
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city, N Kazakhstan region observe high bed occupancy rate
    Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan’s Abuzhakynova storms into Asian Judo Championships final
    Iran's Khayyam ERS satellite to be launched from Baikonur
    Popular
    1 6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
    3 Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    4 WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects