Kazakhstan earns 3 more medals at Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships
4 August 2022 11:23

Kazakhstan earns 3 more medals at Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships

SOFIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan collected three medals on Day 2 of the Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Asset Izgaliyev (-48kg weight class), Aidana Sundetbay (-46kg weight class) and Tamirlan Tleules (-51kg weight class) all hauled medals in their weight categories.

Aidana Sundetbay was unable to defeat South Korean taekwondo practitioner Kim Yunseo in the final. Tamirlan Tleules was also eliminated by South Korea athlete Yang Huichan. Both Sundetbay and Tleules took home gold.

Asset Izgaliyev brought Kazakhstan bronze.


Photo: olympic.kz

