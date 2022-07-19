Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan earns 1st medal at Asian Youth&Junior Weightlifting Championships

    19 July 2022 11:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter Yerassyl Umarov grabbed bronze at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

    In the first exercise, Yerassyl, who competed in men's 55kg, completed all three approaches and stopped at a weight of 104 kg. In the clean and jerk, the athlete coped with the weight during the third attempt only having lifted 228 kg (104 + 124).

    The bronze medal became the first one for the Kazakh team at the event.

    «Yerassyl Umarov is the first medal winner from the Kazakh national team at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships,» the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation informed via Instagram.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

