Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan earns 1st medal at Asian Youth&Junior Weightlifting Championships
19 July 2022 11:02

Kazakhstan earns 1st medal at Asian Youth&Junior Weightlifting Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter Yerassyl Umarov grabbed bronze at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

In the first exercise, Yerassyl, who competed in men's 55kg, completed all three approaches and stopped at a weight of 104 kg. In the clean and jerk, the athlete coped with the weight during the third attempt only having lifted 228 kg (104 + 124).

The bronze medal became the first one for the Kazakh team at the event.

«Yerassyl Umarov is the first medal winner from the Kazakh national team at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships,» the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation informed via Instagram.



Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive