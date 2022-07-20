Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan earns 1st gold at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships
20 July 2022 15:20

Kazakhstan earns 1st gold at Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh weightlifter Yemberdy Yedyge won gold at the 2022 Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

Kazakhstani weightlifter Yemberdy Yedyge broke a new Asian record to win gold with a combined lift of 309kg in the 73kg category.

Earlier Kazakhstani athletes Yerasyl Umarov (55kg) and Azamat Tolegen (61kg) claimed bronze at the event.


Photo: instagram.com/wf_rk
