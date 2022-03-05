Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover shows 28% growth in 2021

    5 March 2022, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union hit $26.1 bn last year, Kazinform cites Finprom.kz.

    The EAEU countries accounted for almost the quarter of Kazakhstan's trade turnover last year - $26.1bn, a 28% growth than in January-December 2020. Their share rose from 23.2% to 25.7%.

    Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover increased by 29.1% hitting $24.2bn in 2021.

    Kazakhstan saw trade turnover rise by 14.4% to $970.8mln with Kyrgyzstan, by 15.7% to 858.7mln with Belarus, and by 34.1% to $19.1mln with Armenia.

    The share of Kazakh exports to the EAEU stood at $7.6bn rising to 29.3% from 28.1% in the previous year.

    Imports to Kazakhstan were estimated at 70.7% of the trade turnover, with a yearly growth of 25.4%.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Tokayev holds meeting with Qatari delegation led by Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published