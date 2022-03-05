Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover shows 28% growth in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union hit $26.1 bn last year, Kazinform cites Finprom.kz.

The EAEU countries accounted for almost the quarter of Kazakhstan's trade turnover last year - $26.1bn, a 28% growth than in January-December 2020. Their share rose from 23.2% to 25.7%.

Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover increased by 29.1% hitting $24.2bn in 2021.

Kazakhstan saw trade turnover rise by 14.4% to $970.8mln with Kyrgyzstan, by 15.7% to 858.7mln with Belarus, and by 34.1% to $19.1mln with Armenia.

The share of Kazakh exports to the EAEU stood at $7.6bn rising to 29.3% from 28.1% in the previous year.

Imports to Kazakhstan were estimated at 70.7% of the trade turnover, with a yearly growth of 25.4%.