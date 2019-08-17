Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover made $9.5bn in H1 2019

    17 August 2019, 11:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union in January-July 2019 made $9bn564.8mn in money terms that is 2.6% less against the same period in 2018, Kazinform reports.

    In particular, in the reporting period the volume of Kazakhstan’s exportsto the EAEU was $2bn912.6mn in money terms (that is 6.3% less than inJanuary-July 2018), the volume of imports was $6bn652.2mn (-0.9%).

    92.2% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade with EAEU falls on the RussianFederation, 4.1% – on the Kyrgyz Republic, 3.6% – on the Republic of Belarusand 0.1% ­- on Armenia.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

