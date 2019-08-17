Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover made $9.5bn in H1 2019

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 August 2019, 11:32
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover made $9.5bn in H1 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union in January-July 2019 made $9bn564.8mn in money terms that is 2.6% less against the same period in 2018, Kazinform reports.

In particular, in the reporting period the volume of Kazakhstan’s exports to the EAEU was $2bn912.6mn in money terms (that is 6.3% less than in January-July 2018), the volume of imports was $6bn652.2mn (-0.9%).

92.2% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade with EAEU falls on the Russian Federation, 4.1% – on the Kyrgyz Republic, 3.6% – on the Republic of Belarus and 0.1% ­- on Armenia.

Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region