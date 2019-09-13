Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover increases, but exports drop – Atameken

    13 September 2019, 14:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Chairman of the Board of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Yevgeny Bolgert says there is a decrease in export of Kazakhstani products to the Eurasian Economic Union member countries, Kazinform reports.

    «We see the deepening of integration today. Comparing two similar periods of this and the last years, we see that commodity turnover increased, but the export of home-produced goods dropped, while the import keeps rising. In general, the exports to the EAEU states reduced almost by $165mn, and imports increased almost twofold,» said Yevgeny Bolgert taking the floor at the dialogue platform ‘Prospects of Eurasian Economic Integration’ held in Nur-Sultan.

    «The imports from Russia and Belarus increase. As for the goods structure, raw materials comprise the major part of our exports. We face obstacles, primarily, in delivery of foods and processing industry products, while minerals, chemical industry products, hydrocarbons are exported without any barriers,» he noted.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

