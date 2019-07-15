Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover amounted to $7.8bn in January-May 2019

    15 July 2019, 13:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, mutual trade turnover between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union in January-May 2019 made $7bn802.9mn in monetary terms. This is 0.1% less compared to the same period in 2018, Kazinform reports citing the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    In particular, the volume of Kazakhstan’sexports to the EAEU states in the reporting period was $2bn410.6mn (4.1% lessthat in January-May 2018), while the volume of imports reached $5bn392.3mn (+1.8%).

    92.4% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade with theEAEU states falls on the Russian Federation, 4.1% falls on Kyrgyz Republic,3.4% – on the Republic of Belarus and 0.1% – on the Republic of Armenia.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Economy Eurasian Economic Union
