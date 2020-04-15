Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, EAEU mutual trade rose to $ 2927.9 million

    15 April 2020, 15:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and EAEU countries mutual trade amounted to USD2927.9 million in January-February 2020, the Statistics Committee under the National Economy Ministry reports.

    «In January-February 2020, the mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries amounted to USD2927.9 million which is 4.4% more than in January-February 2019. The amount includes export - USD 818.3 million (decreased by 6.4%), import - USD2109.6 million (increased by 9.3%),» the Statistics Committee said.

    According to the agency, 92.5% of the total foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Kazakhstan accounts for the Russian Federation, 4.1% for the Kyrgyz Republic, 3.3% for the Republic of Belarus and 0.1% for the Republic of Armenia.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

