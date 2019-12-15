Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, EAEU countries trade amounts to USD16645.3 million

    15 December 2019, 10:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In January-October the current year the mutual trade of Kazakhstan and EAEU countries has amounted to USD16645.3 million which is 0.3% more than in January-October 2018, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «In January-October the current year mutual trade between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries amounted to USD16645.3 million which is 0.3% more than in January-October 2018 including export - USD4963.6 million (decreased by 1.8%), import - USD11681.7 million (increased by 1.3%), « the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry informed.

    The Russian Federation amounts to 92.3%, the Kyrgyz Republic - 4%, the Republic of Belarus - 3.6%, the Republic of Armenia - 0.1% of the total foreign trade turnover of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the EAEU states.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Eurasian Economic Union
