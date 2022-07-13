Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

Kazakhstan-EAEU commodity turnover rises by 4.8%

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 July 2022, 13:49
Kazakhstan-EAEU commodity turnover rises by 4.8%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In January-May 2022, commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and the EAEU countries reached $9,956,900 in monetary terms. It is 4.8% higher compared to the same period in 2021, Kazinform reports.

As the National Statistics Bureau reported, in January-May 2022, the export of commodities amounted to $2,929,300 (less by 0.9%) and imports made $7,027,600 (7.3% more).

Russia holds a major part in the Kazakhstan-EAEU foreign trade turnover with 92.8%. Then come Kyrgyzstan – 3.8%, Belarus – 3.3%, and Armenia – 0.1%.


Statistics   Economy   Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region