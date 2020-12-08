Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan draws France in qualifying for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 December 2020, 09:39
Kazakhstan draws France in qualifying for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will face the reigning world champions – France – in qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

This is the first encounter for Kazakhstan with France in the qualifying round for the FIFA World Cup.

Kazakhstan also drew Ukraine, Finland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Kazakh team have faced Ukraine and Finland before in 2006 and 2010 and lost all matches, except for a friendly with Finland back in 2006.

The Kazakh side will also come up against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the team they’ve never played before as well.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Football  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023