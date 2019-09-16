Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan does not rule out signing oil supply agreement during Lukashenko's visit to Nur-Sultan

    16 September 2019, 21:29

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan looks forward to further deepening of bilateral cooperation as a result of the upcoming visit of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Nur-Sultan in October 2019, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev said at a press conference on 16 September, BelTA has learned.

    The ambassador said that Kazakhstan is preparing for the visit of the Belarusian head of state. «We intend to hold a large-scale business forum during Aleksandr Lukashenko's visit to Kazakhstan and expect to sign a number of contracts at the forum,» he noted.

    According to Askar Beisenbayev, Kazakhstan is in talks with Belarus' oil industry concern Belneftekhim over cooperation in the oil industry.

    «We hope that an appropriate agreement will be signed during Aleksandr Lukashenko's visit to Kazakhstan,» the ambassador said, BelTA reports.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Belarus
