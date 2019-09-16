Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan does not rule out signing oil supply agreement during Lukashenko's visit to Nur-Sultan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 September 2019, 21:29
Kazakhstan does not rule out signing oil supply agreement during Lukashenko's visit to Nur-Sultan

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan looks forward to further deepening of bilateral cooperation as a result of the upcoming visit of Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Nur-Sultan in October 2019, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev said at a press conference on 16 September, BelTA has learned.

The ambassador said that Kazakhstan is preparing for the visit of the Belarusian head of state. «We intend to hold a large-scale business forum during Aleksandr Lukashenko's visit to Kazakhstan and expect to sign a number of contracts at the forum,» he noted.

According to Askar Beisenbayev, Kazakhstan is in talks with Belarus' oil industry concern Belneftekhim over cooperation in the oil industry.

«We hope that an appropriate agreement will be signed during Aleksandr Lukashenko's visit to Kazakhstan,» the ambassador said, BelTA reports.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Belarus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year