    Kazakhstan documents over 500 new COVID-19 cases

    25 February 2022, 08:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan reported 523 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the overall caseload to 1,301,253, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    144 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number of daily infections, were registered in Almaty city. Coming in second is North Kazakhstan region with 70 new COVID-19 cases. Kostanay and Almaty regions added 49 and 48 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, respectively.

    41 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 36 in Pavlodar region, 32 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 25 in East Kazakhstan region, 20 in Akmola region, 14 in Zhambyl region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 8 in Mangistau region, 7 in Atyrau region, 6 in Shymkent city, 4 in Turkestan region, 4 in Aktobe region, and 1 in Kyzylorda region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

