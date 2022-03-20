Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan documents almost 50 new COVID-19 cases

    20 March 2022, 10:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan reported 49 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,304,867, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Almaty city yet again added the highest number of the fresh infections in one day – 19. North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions documented 6 new COVID-19 cases each. Ranked third is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 5 new cases of the coronavirus infection.

    4 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kostanay region, 4 in Kostanay region, 3 in Karaganda region, 2 in Akmola region, 1 in Almaty region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 1 in Pavlodar region, and 1 in Turkestan region.


