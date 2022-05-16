Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan documents 5 new COVID-19 cases

    16 May 2022, 10:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Only two cities of Kazakhstan – Nur-Sultan and Almaty – recorded fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    In total, Kazakhstan added five new COVID-19 cases. Three cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in Almaty city, while the Kazakh capital documented two COVID-19 cases.

    The overall COVID-19 tally has reached at 1,305,649 in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

