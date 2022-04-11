Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan documents 12 new COVID-19 cases

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 April 2022, 08:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan posted 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The highest number of fresh daily infections was documented in Almaty city – 7. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 4 new cases of the coronavirus infection. East Kazakhstan region added 1 COVID-19 case in the past day.

No new cases of the coronavirus infection were detected in other cities and regions of Kazakhstan.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has amounted to 1,305,304 across Kazakhstan since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.


