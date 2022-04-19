Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan documents 10 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24h

    19 April 2022, 08:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added 10 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The highest number of fresh infections was recorded in Almaty city – 5. Two COVID-19 cases were detected in North Kazakhstan region. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions reported one case of the coronavirus infection each.

    The total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the coronavirus infection has climbed to 1,305,406.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
