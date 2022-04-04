Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan documents 1 new COVID-like pneumonia case in 24h

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2022, 11:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One new case of the coronavirus-like pneumonia has been reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Seven people made full recoveries from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has logged a total of 88,705 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 82,334 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,352 people countrywide.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 11 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,305,199 since the start of the pandemic.


