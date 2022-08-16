Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan discusses possible purchase of Russia's stake in EDB

    16 August 2022 14:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The issue of acquisition of the Russian stake in the Eurasian Development Bank by Kazakhstan is presently discussed by the two countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Final decision has not been made yet. Everything depends on what share will be offered and whether other countries, including Kazakhstan, are ready to buy a certain share, and how expensive it will be,» Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Yerulan Zhamaubayev said on the sidelines of the Government’s weekly meeting.

    «Currently the EDB operates in a stable way. Sanctions have not affected the bank,» he added.

    Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Russia may give up its majority stake in EDB.


