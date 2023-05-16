Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+18+20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan discusses possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan

    16 May 2023, 12:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan considers an opportunity of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan, according to Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform reports.

    «Currently we are discussing the possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan. You will be informed about the results,» said the Minister answering journalists' questions.

    Almasadam Satkaliyev said that the issue of construction of a gas pipeline from Russia through the northern territories of Kazakhstan to China is under discussion as well. In his words, the route has been preliminarily defined. The conditions for the construction of the gas pipeline are negotiated too.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev holds phone talks with foreign leaders
    Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credentials to Pope Francis
    Over half a million Kazakhstani tourists visit Uzbekistan since early 2023
    30 years of cooperation between EU and Kazakhstan: what stands ahead
    Popular
    1 Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering to accept first students
    2 Koshanov highlights role of interparliamentary interaction in strengthening Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan cooperation
    3 Brain deceives us, building reality to simplify it - study
    4 Crude oil production falls in Aktobe region
    5 S. Korea aims to boost exports to China