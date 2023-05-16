Kazakhstan discusses possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan considers an opportunity of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan, according to Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev, Kazinform reports.

«Currently we are discussing the possibility of transiting Russian gas to Uzbekistan. You will be informed about the results,» said the Minister answering journalists' questions.

Almasadam Satkaliyev said that the issue of construction of a gas pipeline from Russia through the northern territories of Kazakhstan to China is under discussion as well. In his words, the route has been preliminarily defined. The conditions for the construction of the gas pipeline are negotiated too.



