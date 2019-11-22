Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakhstan director wins Best Film at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

    22 November 2019, 14:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan director Adilzhan Yerzhanov became the winner of the 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the organizers of the contest.

    The award was bestowed to Adilkhan Yerzhanov «Dark, dark man» film which follows the fallout from the murder of a village boy.

    The award ceremony was held on November 21 in Brisbane, Australia. Adilzhan Yerzhanov won «The Best Director» of the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

    It should be noted that 289 films from Asian-Pacific countries were nominated for Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

    Note that in 2013 A. Yerzhanov received the APSA NETPAC (Young Cinema Award) for his work «The Builders».

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August