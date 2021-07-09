Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan develops military technical coop with over 40 countries – Defense Ministry

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
9 July 2021, 16:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Timur Dandybayev told about the country’s military and technical cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Dandybayev, Kazakhstan has been cooperating within the CSTO in the military and technical area. He noted that Russia supplies military products to Kazakhstan on soft terms in line with the May 15, 1992 Collective Security Treaty.

He went on to say that Kazakhstan develops military and technical cooperation with other 40 countries in bilateral format, adding that the work is ongoing to diversify the procurements of foreign armaments and military equipment.


