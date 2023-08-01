Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.81 eur/kzt 489.28

    rub/kzt 4.53 cny/kzt 61.59
Weather:
Astana+27+29℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan develops joint machine building projects with Russia, China, Uzbekistan

    1 August 2023, 11:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev revealed at the Government's meeting what projects would be developed in the country’s machine building industry, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan plans to develop joint projects with Russia, China, and Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launched Chevrolet ONIX car production as well as household appliances and elevator production.

    The minister said Kazakhstan emphasizes new projects. 151 projects worth 1 trillion 700 billion tenge will be impemented by 2028. 29 projects worth 217 billion tenge will be developed this year.

    As earlier reported, the country’s machine-building industry grew by 17.6% over the past five years.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Industry Russia Uzbekistan Kazakhstan China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Austria-based Lasselsberger Group to build ceramic tile plant in Kazakhstan
    Film director Timur Bekmambetov determined to develop screen life genre in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 2 miners suffered in Kazakhstanskaya coal mine fire in ICU
    2 Kazakh President gives instructions following mine incident in Karaganda rgn
    3 Storm alert issued for capital and 7 rgns of Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev reaches tennis tournament semis in Poland
    5 Japan researchers creating guidelines for animal-human transplants