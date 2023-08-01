Kazakhstan develops joint machine building projects with Russia, China, Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev revealed at the Government's meeting what projects would be developed in the country’s machine building industry, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan plans to develop joint projects with Russia, China, and Uzbekistan. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launched Chevrolet ONIX car production as well as household appliances and elevator production.

The minister said Kazakhstan emphasizes new projects. 151 projects worth 1 trillion 700 billion tenge will be impemented by 2028. 29 projects worth 217 billion tenge will be developed this year.

As earlier reported, the country’s machine-building industry grew by 17.6% over the past five years.