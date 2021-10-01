Kazakhstan develops doctrine to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The doctrine seeking the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2060 is being developed in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced Kazakhstan’s plan to become carbon neutral by 2060 at the UN Summit on Climate Ambitions in December 2020. To that end, the doctrine to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 is under development with support of the German Government. The doctrine is the first document of a long-term vision on potential for reducing greenhouse emissions in the country.

Addressing the first Central Asian Forum «Regional Cooperation and Ways of Joint Efforts on the Way towards Carbon Neutrality» Serikkali Brekeshev, Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources, said that additional investment and technological solutions are needed. He noted the importance of fair transition while achieving a low carbon economy, which will lead to a graduation elimination of fossil resources.

«It is clear that planning and transition to green growth should address the issues such as social and gender-related ones, educating the population, future development of new professions and skills, including to disabled people…. Socially just transition is one of the governing principles of decarbonization,» said the minister.

Notably, as of now, 124 countries of the world accounting for around 70% of the global GDP and CO2 emissions have pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.



