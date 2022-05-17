Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan develops 62 cattle breeding investment projects

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 May 2022, 10:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «53 cattle breeding investment projects worth KZT 70 billion were developed last year in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev told the Government meeting.

The Minister noted that 35 commercial dairy farms with a capacity of 57,000 tons of milk were put into service in 2021 pursuant to the import substitution task in the country’s dairy husbandry. 10 out of 35 commercial dairy farms were built in North Kazakhstan which is a striking example of attracting investments for other regions.

The Minister added this year it is targeted to implement 62 projects worth over KZT 100 billion and generate 2,800 new jobs.


