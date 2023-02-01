Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan develops 3 large projects at 3 key oil fields

1 February 2023, 17:05
ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Three large projects are being developed at three large oil fields of Kazakhstan,» Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov announced at the Ministry’s extended board sitting.

The Minister said that the Extension Project is being implemented at the Tengiz oil field. In 2023, it is planned to complete the Wellhead Pressure Management Project. Completion of the extension project in 2024 will help boost oil recovery by 12 million tons a year.

He added that the 4th reinjection compressor facility was put on stream at the Karachaganak oil field, and the realization of the 5th worth some $1 billion kicked off. The final investment decision on the construction of the 6th compressor worth $735 million was adopted. The said projects are aimed at maintaining oil recovery at the level of 10-11 million tons a year.

The Minister resumed that the associated gas processing project with a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters kicked off at Kashagan.


