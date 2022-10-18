Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan develops 2035 electric power industry road map

    18 October 2022, 11:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The Kazakh Energy Ministry worked out the electric power industry development vision until 2035,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov reveled at today’s Government meeting.

    «Firstly, it requires reforming the electricity market with a transition to a new model of functioning on the basis of centrally-controlled electricity sale and purchase,» he added.

    He said a package of measures was prepared in order to develop energy sources, ensure transparency of expending of investments and strengthening state control. Besides, measures were developed to promote ESG principles using clean coal technologies, renewable energy, modern gas and atomic generation, Smart Grid intelligence system. These measures are included into the electric power industry draft road map developed by the Energy Ministry until 2035. The draft road map will be submitted to the Government October this year.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Energy
