Kazakhstan develops 2025 youth support package plan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 June 2020, 12:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva briefed today on youth and family policy issues.

As stated there, last year was declared by First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev the Year of Youth. 300 events were realized the countrywide at large bringing together more than 2 mln of young people. 3,000 sq m of rental housing were built for income-earning youths, including young families It is planned to build 9,000 apartments. 5,000 received grants under the Zhas kasipker project. 10,000 young businessmen received microloans to expand their businesses. More than 20,000 participated in the Zhasyl el program. Grant financing for basic and applied research of young scientists increased by KZT 3 bln within 3 years since 2020.

She also added that it is planned to develop a 2025 youth support package plan, approaches to improve youth policy legislation. Measures are taken to set up a youth initiatives support centre, ArtHUB. Youth organizations and volunteers’ front office will be located there.


