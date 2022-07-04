Kazakhstan determined to develop strategic partnerhsip with Russia in all areas - PM

YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM - On the sidelines of the 12th International Industrial Exhibition INNOPROM held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, a meeting between Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia Alikhan Smailov and Mikhail Mishustin took place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Premier.

During the meeting, the Kazakh Prime Minister said that this year Kazakhstan is the INNOPROM exhibition's partner, therefore is represented by an official delegation made up of officials of government sector and business community.

«I believe our countries will fully take the opportunity offered to demonstrate their developments, establish profitable and perspective business contacts,» said Smailov.

The Kazakh Premier highlighted that Kazakhstan and Russia have the traditionally high level of interaction in the entire spectrum of inter-state ties. Special nature of bilateral relations is evidenced by high dynamics of meetings between the heads of the two states.

«The Kazakh government is ready for active dialogue in all areas of our cooperation aimed at deepening of economc cooperation,» said the Head of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.

In 2021, bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia reached a record figure of $24.2bn rising by almost a third.

This year the positive trend has so far maintained as the figure hit $9.2bn increasing by nealy 5% in January-May.

Smailov added that industrial cooperation is one of the priority areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

Thanks to joint work the two countries have carried out 13 major cooperation projects worth $437.8mln and nine new ones worth $3bn in the industrial field.

«It is important not to compromise the effectiveness of this work. The Kazakh government is determined to continue the multifacted work to ensure a dynamic development of Kazakh-Russain strategic partnerhsip in all areas,» said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

In his speech, Mishustin said that the Russian government considers further stregthening of friendship and partnership with Kazakhstan as a priority.

«Our cooperation has stood the test of time and has proved to be stable against external challenges,» said the Russian Prime Minister.

During the meeting, the heads of government discussed a wide range of issues including cooperation in trade and economic, transport, and humanitarian fields.

Photo: primeminister.kz