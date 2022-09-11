Kazakhstan detects less than 200 COVID-19 cases last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 180 new COVID-19, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

29 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 18 in Almaty, 19 in Akmola region, 7 in Aktobe region, 4 in Zhetysu region, 8 in Atyrau region, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Abai region, 14 in West Kazakhstan, 30 in Karaganda region, 3 in Ulytau region, 19 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 6 in Mangistau region, 7 in Pavlodar region, 9 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkistan region, raising the country’s tally to 1,391,552.



