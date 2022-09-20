20 September 2022, 09:04

Kazakhstan detects 64 COVID-19 cases more last day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 64 new COVID-19, the press service of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

15 new cases were reported in Astana, 14 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 2 in Akmola region, 4 in Atyrau region, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 2 in Abai region, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 6 in Karaganda region, 3 in Ulytau region, 5 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 2 in Pavlodar region, raising the country’s coronavirus count to 1,392,618.