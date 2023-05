Kazakhstan detects 61 more COVID cases last day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of April 19 some 1,656 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. Out of which 188 patients are staying in the hospitals, 1,468 are treated at home, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Kazakhstan detected 61 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours.

Two patients are in the critical condition.