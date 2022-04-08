Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan detects 20 new COVID-19 cases

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 April 2022, 08:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has documented 20 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 4 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Out of 20, seven fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Almaty city. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added five new COVID-19 cases. The third highest number - 3 - was logged in in Pavlodar region.

Two people contracted the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region. Aktobe, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions recorded one new case of COVID-19 each.

The total COVID-19 caseload has climbed to 1,305,265 since the start of the global pandemic.


