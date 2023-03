Kazakhstan detected 40 more COVID cases last day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of February 20 some 40 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

Last day there were confirmed 63 more cases.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan confirmed 1, 470,281 COVID-19 cases, 90,826 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.