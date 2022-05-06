Kazakhstan, Denmark mark 30th anniv of diplomatic relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today is a momentous occasion for Kazakh-Danish cooperation – exactly 30 years ago diplomatic relations were established between the two countries, Kazinfrom cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During this period, Kazakhstan and Denmark have established relationship of trust based on a mutual desire to cooperate, seeking to contribute to solving international problems and strengthening global security.

Foreign ministers of the two countries Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Jeppe Kofod exchanged congratulatory messages on the anniversary date. In his letter, the Kazakh minister called for intensified joint work to further expand bilateral interaction. For his part, his Danish counterpart emphasised that «Denmark is delighted to work with you as close partners, also in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, taking a common responsibility in the security and prosperity of the region.»

The Danish side has a particular interest in expanding investment, trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan. Despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, bilateral trade has increased markedly over the past three years. Thus, at the end of 2021 the figure for mutual trade reached 117.6 million dollars (2020 – 80.3 million dollars, 2019 – 66.2 million dollars).

More than thirty Danish companies are currently represented in our country. The successful activities of such companies as Novo Nordisk, MDE Consult APS Kazakhstan, Castrol A/S, Young Refrigeration APS contribute to a steady inflow of direct investment from Denmark into the economy of Kazakhstan. According to the data of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the gross inflow of Danish direct investment into the economy of Kazakhstan has exceeded 185 million dollars since 2005.

Priority is given to cooperation in the agro-industrial complex, in the development of which Denmark has a strong position. In November 2021, an agricultural mission of Danish companies visited the Almaty and Akmola regions, during which a series of business meetings were held with agrarians to discuss the implementation of new investment projects in Kazakhstan.

In general, the current state of Kazakh-Danish cooperation is characterised by considerable potential and the interest of parties in expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.